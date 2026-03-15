ITANAGAR, 14 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik said that higher education must progress with a clear and purposeful vision, and urged universities to promote innovation, research, and creativity, encouraging students and faculty members to develop solutions to regional challenges such as sustainable agriculture, biodiversity conservation, disaster management, and border area development.

The governor said this during the 23rd conference of higher & technical education at the banquet hall here on Saturday, during which he also felicitated the pioneers of higher education in the state and conferred the outstanding college teacher awards, best NSS volunteer awards, best programme officer awards, best NSS unit award, as well as the undergraduate topper and APSCTE topper awards.

The governor also released a book titled Shifting Cultivation: Traditions and Practices adopted by the Tangsa Tribe, authored by Roing (LDV)-based Jomin Tayeng Government Model Degree College Principal Dr Odol Pertin.

Addressing the stakeholders of higher and technical education in the state, the governor emphasised on focused research in areas relevant to the state, including Himalayan ecology, renewable energy, and indigenous knowledge systems.

Stating that technology is the biggest enabler, Parnaik highlighted the need to integrate modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, coding, and data science into academic curricula.

AI-enabled digital platforms, virtual labs, and smart classrooms, he said, can help students in remote areas access quality education, while reminding them to use AI as a learning aid rather than a substitute for critical thinking.

The governor further advised institutions to nurture entrepreneurship and build strong startup ecosystems through innovation hubs, incubation centres, and startup laboratories, enabling students to become job creators. Sectors like ecotourism, agri-technology, handicrafts, and digital services, he noted, hold great promise for the state and align with the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

Stressing the importance of values and inclusiveness, he encouraged universities to promote community engagement, rural internships, and social innovation projects. He also underscored the need for strong collaborations with national institutions, international universities, and industry partners to enhance research, faculty development, and global exposure while building centres of excellence in Himalayan studies, biodiversity, and sustainable development.

The governor observed that such conference provides a valuable platform for educators, administrators, and policymakers to come together, stay connected with the pioneers of the department, and celebrate excellence in teaching, service, and leadership.

The governor felicitated the pioneers of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh, acknowledging their dedication, vision, and perseverance in laying a strong foundation for the growth of higher learning in the state. He also congratulated the recipients of the outstanding college teacher awards, the best NSS volunteers, the best programme officer, and the best NSS unit for their exemplary contributions to education and social service.

Commending the undergraduate toppers, he said their hard work and determination serve as an inspiration to fellow students. He also commended Dr Odol Pertin, noting that his scholarly work plays a vital role in documenting indigenous knowledge and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the state’s tribal communities.

Education Minister PD Sona, who also attended the event, called for committed effort of all stakeholders for corrective measures in the education sector, and also emphasised on digital transformation. MLA Mutchu Mithi, Education Commissioner Amjad Tak, and Director of Higher & Technical Education Dr Milorai Modi also addressed the inaugural session of the two-day conference.

In their remarks, they shared valuable insights on strengthening the education sector, highlighting the importance of innovation, quality learning, and collaborative efforts to further enhance higher and technical education in the state.

Pioneers of higher education, Dr Giasuddin Ahmed, retired professor & HoD, bio-technology and Dr Khargeswar Bhuiyan, retired chemistry HoD of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat were felicitated on the occasion. Dr Vinod Kumar Sinha, associate professor & head of the history department of Government College, Bomdila and Dr Modang Reena, geography assistant professor at Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali, Tirap district received the outstanding college teacher’s award, 2025.

Hiinyo Pombo of JN College, Pasighat and Umek Lozi from Don Bosco College, Jollang received the best NSS volunteer award. Dakngam Riba from the Hills College of Teacher Education, Lekhi and Ngamwang Lowang of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali, Tirap district received the award for best NSS programme officers. Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang was conferred the best NSS unit award.

Radhe Reela of the Government Polytechnic College, Dirang, Manuj Konwar of the Government Polytechnic College, Roing, and Kobit Pradhan from Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College, Itanagar received the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) topper (gold medallist) award.

Tam Sita, BA (anthropology) and Anita Mondal, BSc (zoology) of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar and Chaney Lowang, BCom, Don Bosco College, Jollang received the toppers of the university examination award.

The two-day conference will feature five technical sessions and discussions, including on multidisciplinary and holistic education, implementation of NEP 2020, digital transformation in higher & technical education, skill development, industry-academic collaboration, entrepreneurship, faculty development, and institutional autonomy. (Lok Bhavan)