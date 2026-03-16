[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 15 Mar: The Bomdila Tourism Society (BTS) conducted a cleanliness drive at Bomdila Pass here in West Kameng district on Sunday.

BTS president Tashi Tsering said that everyone must take responsibility for maintaining cleanliness in Bomdila. “Our effort is not only to present a good image to tourists, but also to preserve the sanctity and natural beauty of the town,” he said.

He added that Bomdila, being one of the oldest district headquarters in the state and known for its scenic beauty, must be protected and maintained through collective efforts.

Tsering expressed gratitude to the district administration and the urban development department for supporting the initiative and facilitating the transportation of collected waste to the waste management plant.

He informed that the BTS will conduct a cleanliness drive on every second Saturday of the month in and around the township, covering important locations. In April, the drive will be carried out from the Buddha trijunction to GRL monastery.

During Sunday’s programme, BTS members carried out a cleanliness drive at the Bomdila Pass, a major route to Tawang that sees hundreds of tourists passing through every day. However, the area has been affected by the dumping of waste and construction debris.

The BTS, comprising hoteliers, homestay owners, and restaurant operators of the town, also interacted with hoteliers and urged them to encourage people not to dump waste in the area.