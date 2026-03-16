TAWANG, 15 Mar: A training programme for community resource persons (CRPs), popularly known as krishi sakhis, on natural farming under the National Mission on Natural Farming was conducted here by the Tawang agriculture department on Sunday.

The programme witnessed the participation of 72 CRPs, representing 36 clusters, along with entrepreneurs from bio-resource centres and officials from the agriculture department.

Addressing the participants, District Agriculture Officer Pema Dechhen highlighted the growing importance of natural farming as a sustainable agricultural approach. He emphasised that adopting natural farming practices helps restore soil health, reduces dependence on chemical inputs, and improves long-term agricultural productivity.

Entomologist KB Kayastha delivered a lecture on the principles and practices of natural farming. He stressed the importance of improving soil quality “by managing organic matter and promoting soil biological activity.” He also spoke about “diversified cropping systems and enriched biomass recycling” as key components for sustainable agriculture.

Agronomist CK Singh explained various agronomical practices under natural farming, guiding the participants on effective crop management techniques.

Plant protection scientist Lakshmipriya Borah elaborated the management of pests and diseases through natural farming techniques, highlighting eco-friendly approaches that reduce the need for chemical pesticides.

Jang ADO Chimey Drokar and Kyidphel ADO Tashi Panden encouraged the CRPs to actively promote natural farming practices within their respective clusters.

The programme aimed to strengthen the capacity of the CRPs, so they can effectively support farmers in adopting natural farming practices across the district. (DIPRO)