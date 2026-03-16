TIRBIN, 15 Mar: A three-day training programme on ‘Promotion of nutrition gardens for tribal farming communities’ for women farmers was conducted here in Leparada district by Basar-based ICAR AP Centre from 12-14 March.

Sixty women farmers from FPOs and SHGs, and five officials from the ArSRLM participated in the programme.

Addressing the inaugural function, ZPM Bomjar Doke encouraged the participants to adopt nutrition gardening practices for better food and nutritional security at the household level.

During the programme, genetics and plant breeding senior scientist Dr Patu K Zeliang outlined the objectives of the programme, which was to enhance awareness and skills among rural women in establishing and managing nutrition gardens for improving household nutrition and livelihood.

Agronomy senior scientist Dr Sanjay Kumar Pandey dwelt on nutrient management in vegetable crops, and fruit science expert Thejangulie Angami spoke on seasonal calendar of vegetable cultivation and selection of nutrient-rich crops.

A farmers-scientists interaction was also held to strengthen the farmers’ understanding of improved production, which was followed by a field visit to Deke village.

Vegetable seeds were later distributed to the farmers.