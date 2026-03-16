Arunachal Fashion Week gets underway

NAHARLAGUN, 15 Mar: The ‘Arunachal Fashion Week 2026 – The Artisans’ Movement’ commenced at the Interior Park here with a grand inaugural programme titled ‘AFW night of opulence’, marking the beginning of an eight-day celebration of indigenous textiles, contemporary fashion, and creative enterprise in Arunachal Pradesh from 14 to 21 March.

Being organised by the textile & handicrafts department, the event marks the five-year milestone of the Artisans’ Movement, an initiative aimed at connecting traditional weavers, designers and young creative professionals while building a structured ecosystem for indigenous fashion and textile enterprises in the state.

The fashion week was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in the presence of Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Textile & Handicrafts Commissioner Nyali Ete, and Textiles & Handicrafts Director Dorjee Phuntso, along with designers, artisans, and members of the creative industry.

The chief minister unveiled a specifically curated textile & tribal fusion concept installation, presenting the diversity of Arunachal’s weaving traditions alongside contemporary design interpretations.

Addressing the gathering, Khandu said, “For centuries, our mothers and grandmothers have been the custodians of this remarkable heritage, and today platforms like Arunachal Fashion Week are giving these traditions a modern platform and a global voice.”

He added, “Today Arunachal produces nearly 69 metric tonnes of eri, muga and mulberry silk annually, providing employment to over 34,000 people across nearly 500 sericulture villages. To further strengthen this sector, our government has proposed five innovative sericulture initiatives with an outlay of Rs 25 crore, including the Young Silk Weaver Skill Development Initiative to nurture the next generation of artisans.

Recognising the growing potential of creative industries, we have also proposed the establishment of an Arunachal creative economy cell in the chief minister’s office, which will provide end-to-end support to artists and creative professionals and connect them with national and global markets.”

Women empowerment remains central to this transformation. Through the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission, more than 1.5 lakh women have been mobilised into nearly 16,000 SHGs, many of whom are directly engaged in weaving, handicrafts and textile enterprises, he said.

The inaugural runway segment featured designers and weavers from across the state presenting collections that fused traditional textiles with contemporary fashion. Showcases included creations by Mibi Bagra, Mobang Darang, Zenith Khonjuju, Ralte Ellie Perme Miwu, Wangmu Bapu Jyoti Dada and Nang Angie Namchoom, along with a weaver presentation by Jiyi Ete. The evening also featured a handloom brand showcase by Pamcose by Risha Tok and a special fashion sequence by ATURTO-ORI, culminating in a collective runway finale by participating designers.

Ete in his address stated that the Arunachal Fashion Week aims to create a more organised market ecosystem for indigenous textile products while strengthening quality, innovation and competitiveness. According to him, such initiatives provide valuable opportunities for local artisans and young creative professionals to showcase their work and connect with wider markets.

Arunachal Fashion Week chief operating officer Meena Noshi said, “Our journey did not begin with a fashion show. It began many years ago with travelling across villages, meeting weavers, artisans and designers across the Northeast, and understanding the extraordinary textile traditions that live within our communities. From the very beginning, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh believed in the vision of creating a meaningful platform where indigenous craftsmanship could be presented with pride and dignity.”

Founder and chief executive officer of Northeast India Fashion Week – The Artisans’ Movement, Yana Ngoba Chakpu said, “Since its inception in 2015, the Artisans’ Movement has steadily evolved from a foundational platform into a collaborative ecosystem, connecting artisans, designers and young creative professionals. Arunachal Fashion Week reflects that journey, where indigenous craftsmanship meets contemporary design and youth-driven creativity shapes the future of the region’s fashion industry.”

Phuntso in his address reflected on how the Arunachal Fashion Week brings together artisans, designers, entrepreneurs and young creative professionals under one platform, helping transform traditional crafts into sustainable livelihoods and vibrant creative industries.

The inaugural evening concluded with a tribal dinner and a youth connect session, during which the chief minister interacted with designers, models and creative teams in a roundtable-style interaction, highlighting the strong participation of young professionals in the event.

The inaugural day featured over 23 designers and more than 50 models, and many weavers and designers from across the region assembled at the Interior Park for the fifth edition of The Artisans’ Movement in Arunachal Pradesh.

Alongside the runway shows, a multi-floor design & lifestyle exhibition opened to the public at the Interior Park and will continue throughout the week. The exhibition features a wide range of creative works, including handloom and weaver collections, designer wear, jewellery and fashion accessories, home décor installations, furniture pieces, artisan craft displays, textile installations and lifestyle products.