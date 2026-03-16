Staff Reporter

PASIGHAT, 15 Mar: In an unfortunate incident, a 12-year-old boy was killed and three others were injured after a lightning strike hit Seram village in Mebo subdivision of East Siang district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Tokge Borang (12), a Class 9 student. The incident occurred at around 2:30 pm when a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning struck the area.

Three other villagers, New Tayeng (12), Momang Pangeng (21) and Omang Lego (61) also sustained injuries in the incident. All the victims are residents of Seram village.

Following the strike, New Tayeng and Momang Pangeng were rushed to Bakin Pertin General Hospital in Pasighat for treatment, while Omang Lego, who sustained minor injuries, was not taken to a hospital. Sources said the injured persons are currently in a stable condition.

Family members initially believed Tokge Borang had died at the spot. However, after noticing that his heart was still beating, they immediately rushed him to the hospital in Pasighat, located about 39 km from Seram village, where doctors later declared him brought dead.