The Election Commission’s announcement of assembly elections has set the stage for democratic exercises in some states of the country. Between 9 to 29 April, voters in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal will cast their ballots, with results to be declared on 4 May.

This time, the schedule has been streamlined to three polling days within a 20-day period, compared to eight voting days spread across nearly a month in 2021. There are 17.4 crore voters across 824 constituencies, supported by over 25 lakh election officials and more than 2.18 lakh polling stations. West Bengal alone accounts for 6.4 crore voters, while Tamil Nadu has 5.67 crore, Kerala 2.7 crore, Assam 2.5 crore, and Puducherry nearly 9.5 lakh. Assam will test the BJP’s ability to retain its Northeastern base, while West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu will see ruling parties defend their turf against national challengers.

Yet, beyond the numbers and political rivalries, the Election Commission has rightly emphasised integrity and fairness.

Presiding officers will upload voter turnout data every two hours, addressing concerns raised in past elections about transparency. Enforcement agencies have been directed to mount special vigilance against black money, narcotics, fake currency, and other inducements that threaten the sanctity of the ballot. The commission’s proactive engagement with the income tax department, the Enforcement Directorate, the Narcotics Control Bureau, and border forces reflects a determination to ensure a level playing field.

India’s democracy is not defined merely by the act of voting, but by the fairness of the process. The deployment of 8.5 lakh security personnel, 49,000 micro observers, and thousands of enforcement officials signals the seriousness with which the Election Commission views its responsibility. As the nation moves towards 4 May, the responsibility lies not only with institutions but also with citizens. Voters must reject inducements and uphold the sanctity of the ballot. Political parties must respect the code of conduct and engage in fair competition. The Election Commission has laid the groundwork for free and impartial elections; it is now up to the people and the political parties to honour that framework.