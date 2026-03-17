ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) launched a Hindi novel, Meera: Ek Safar, authored by Wanggo Socia, at a function at Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum auditorium here on Monday.

The novel portrays a woman’s journey of struggle, courage, and self-discovery, making it an inspiring contribution to contemporary Hindi literature.

During the function, the author shared his journey as a writer and highlighted the challenges faced by his community. He said the novel draws inspiration from the women in his life and reflects the struggles, resilience, and strength of women.

Socia also highlighted the themes of the novel and the need for writers from Tirap to bring forward untold stories from their communities.

Socia described writing as a form of activism aimed at creating awareness and bringing attention to important societal issues.

He expressed gratitude to the APLS for publishing and supporting his work.

Critics and literary scholars appreciated Socia’s command over language and the strong social message conveyed through the narrative.

APLS president Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi highlighted the importance of literature in society, stating that providing a platform for writers is a significant step towards the betterment of society.

Thongchi mentioned that he saw great potential in Wanggo Socia after reading the first draft of the manuscript and decided to support its publication. He acknowledged the efforts of Dr Jamuna Bini and Dr Rajeev Ranjan Prasad in bringing the work to life.

Dr Prasad appreciated the writer’s portrayal of a woman’s life in the novel, noting that it was a challenging task for a tribal writer to adopt the perspective of a non-tribal girl. He remarked that the novel’s literary craft and engaging plot will attract readers.

Dr Prasad further commended the 24-year-old author for his valuable contribution to the literary landscape of Arunachal, particularly for bringing contemporary women’s discourse to the forefront through his writing.