ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: A total of seventeen cases were disposed of during a five-day jan sunvai (public hearing) conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) in Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Pakke-Kessang, Leparada, Namsai and Dibang Valley districts from 9 to 13 March.

“Many destitute women came for counselling and got disposed of new and pending cases,” the APSCW said, and added that advocate Terji Gamlin from AP State Legal Services Authority provided legal assistance during the public hearing.

The commission also informed the general public about their role in addressing the grievances of women.