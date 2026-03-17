ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik advised the entrepreneurs of the state to create productive assets in areas that contribute to the state’s development.

After launching a ‘Business transformation programme for micro and small entrepreneurs’ at the state banquet hall here on Monday, the governor highlighted promising opportunities in sectors such as hospitality in tourism, waste management, coaching for competitive examinations, preservation of local languages, and community information and service kiosks, among several other avenues.

Encouraging the entrepreneurs, the governor urged them to make full use of the workshop by actively learning and translating the knowledge gained into successful and sustainable enterprises.

He emphasised that, while access to finance and infrastructure is important, the growth of enterprises also depends on strengthening the capabilities of entrepreneurs. “Skills in business planning, financial management, marketing strategies, and the adoption of modern technologies,” he said, “are essential for enterprises to grow, innovate, and access wider markets.”

Commending the skill development and entrepreneurship department, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and the Volvo Group India for organising the programme, the governor expressed confidence that the initiative would strengthen the state’s skill development and entrepreneurship ecosystem. He also welcomed the CII’s proposal to establish a multi-skill training institute in the state to provide industry-aligned training opportunities for the youths.

Highlighting the importance of the sector, the governor said that micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) form the backbone of India’s economy, contributing nearly 30 percent to the national GDP and around 45 percent of exports, while providing employment to over 11 crore people across the country. “In Arunachal Pradesh too, MSMEs are steadily expanding, with nearly 50,000 enterprises registered across sectors such as food processing, tourism and hospitality, retail services, handloom and handicrafts, construction services, and small-scale manufacturing,” he said.

“These enterprises play a vital role in strengthening local economies across the districts,” the governor added.

Parnaik further said that innovation and startups are gaining momentum in the state. “Over the past four years, the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park has incubated 106 startups, of which 38 percent are led by women,” he said, and added that the state was recognised as a best performing state under the National Startup Ranking Framework in January 2025 by the union department for promotion of industry and internal trade.

Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Secretary Bullo Mamu shared the initiatives undertaken by the state government in the sector. Volvo Group India director (CSR) GV Rao, CII executive director Shalini Thapa, and CII Centre of Excellence on Employment and Livelihood director Shivek Gurubaran G also addressed the launch programme.(Lok Bhavan)