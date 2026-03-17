ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday said monasteries should evolve beyond places of worship and serve as vibrant centres of education and intellectual enquiry.

Khandu was speaking after the inauguration of key educational facilities at Guru Tenpai Dronme Vidyalaya in West Kameng district.

“His Holiness, the 14th Dalai Lama, has often emphasised that monasteries should not remain only places of worship but serve as vibrant centres of education and intellectual inquiry for society,” he said.

In this spirit, Padma Shri awardee Guru Tulku Rinpoche has developed Guru Tenpai Dronme Vidyalaya in Labau, envisioning it as a place where spiritual wisdom and modern education grow together, the chief minister said.

He said it was an honour to inaugurate the Kelsang Donyoe Tenzing Library and the Sambhota auditorium and administrative block at the institution.

“It was an honour… to lay the foundation stone for the hostel and additional classrooms to further strengthen the learning environment for students,” Khandu said in a post on X.

“May such initiatives continue to nurture wisdom, learning and character among the younger generation,” he said.

In another post, Khandu said he also unveiled the Dud-Dul Tharpa Ling Lhakang in Jamiri, describing it as a sacred place dedicated to prayer and reflection.

“The name translating to ‘Place of liberation that subdues negative forces’ carries a powerful resonance of spiritual protection and clarity,” he said.

“May this Lhakang serve as a centre of devotion, wisdom, and compassion, guiding devotees on the path of peace and enlightenment for generations to come,” Khandu added. (PTI)