Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: Intensifying its movement against issuing of fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates to non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (non-APST) individuals, the Arunachal ST Bachao Andolan Committee (ASBAC) on Monday demanded cancellation of the ST certificates issued to such individuals.

The committee urged the government to initiate a comprehensive reverification of all ST certificates across the state to safeguard the rights and identity of indigenous tribal communities.

Addressing reporters at the Arunachal Press Club on Monday, ASBAC chairman Sol Dodum said the committee has consistently raised concerns over the alleged inclusion of non-APST individuals in the ST category in the state. Such inclusion undermines the constitutional safeguards and opportunities meant exclusively for the indigenous tribal population of Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

Dodum stated that the committee has urged the state government and the authorities concerned to immediately review and revoke the ST status granted to non-APST individuals. He stressed that maintaining the integrity of the ST category is crucial to ensure that benefits and protections meant for indigenous communities are not misused.

He claimed several instances of issuing of fake ST certificates, and said that cases involving Tibetan refugees allegedly obtaining such certificates have been detected in Tawang district. The issue also carries geopolitical implications, with Dodum alleging that such developments are among the reasons why China claims Arunachal Pradesh as ‘South Tibet’ and part of its territory.

The ASBAC has advocated stricter laws to prevent issuance of ST certificates to non-tribals, and proposed a thorough statewide reverification of all existing ST certificates. The committee also highlighted the need to digitalise the inner line permit (ILP) system to strengthen monitoring of outsiders entering the state.

Its other demands include establishing an interstate ‘mandi’ to regulate goods’ movement, and allowing weekly markets to be open at least three days a week to support local traders and farmers.

The ASBAC had submitted a request to the deputy commissioner of the Itanagar Capital Region to organise a peaceful rally on 17 March, but the district administration rejected the request citing various reasons. The committee termed the rejection “futile” and said that it may proceed with the programme if necessary.

Dodum reaffirmed that the ASBAC would pursue the issue through democratic means until action is taken to protect the indigenous tribal communities’ rights and interests.