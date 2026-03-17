ITANAGAR, 16 Mar: The agriculture department of Himalayan University (HU) here organised an exposure visit for BSc agriculture final year students to the Orchid Research Centre in Tippi in West Kameng district on Sunday.

The visit was conducted under the supervision of HU Agriculture HoD Dr Sonbeer Chack, along with Dr Kasinam Doruk and Assistant Professor Joram Yari.

The students observed 560 local and hybrid orchid species, and learnt about their importance, propagation and growing methods.

The students described the visit as an enriching and inspiring experience.

The HU agriculture department thanked the Orchid Research Centre in-charge Jambey Tsering, and guide Khogen Boro for their support in facilitating the educational visit.