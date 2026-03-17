LEMMI, 16 Mar: A public awareness programme on ‘Seismic hazard microzonation’ was conducted here in Pakke-Kessang district on Monday by the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CESHS).

The programme aimed to sensitise local communities and stakeholders to the ongoing scientific investigations being carried out for the assessment of ground conditions, geology, and soil properties of the region.

The initiative formed part of the CESHS’ effort to undertake seismic hazard microzonation studies, which will help identify earthquake-prone zones and develop scientific guidelines for safer land-use planning and infrastructure development. Such studies are crucial for strengthening disaster preparedness and promoting resilient infrastructure development in seismically vulnerable Himalayan regions.

During the programme, scientists and engineers from the CESHS delivered presentations, explaining the objectives and methodology of the study, including geological, geotechnical and geophysical investigations. The initiative will generate critical scientific data to support disaster risk reduction and contribute to the strengthening of Indian Standard (IS) codes through the Bureau of Indian Standards.

The local community of Pakke-Kessang welcomed the initiative and commended the CESHS for bringing scientific research and awareness to the grassroots level. Participants acknowledged the importance of such scientific studies in a seismically active Himalayan region, while observing that these efforts are essential for safeguarding lives, properties and infrastructure from potential earthquake hazards.

An interactive session was held, during which community leaders and officials assured of their full support for the field investigations. They shared valuable insights on local terrain conditions, past hazard experiences and community concerns, which will further support scientific study and field surveys.

The programme was attended by the Pakke-Kessang SDO and ZPM Rup Techi Tara, along with panchayat leaders, district officials, heads of departments, and others.

The programme recorded enthusiastic participation of local leaders and residents, reflecting a collective commitment towards strengthening disaster resilience and promoting science-based planning for safer development in the region.