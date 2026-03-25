NAMSAI, 24 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein flagged off e-rickshaws under the Innovative and Economic Development/Income Enhancement Project (Gram Bandhu) from the district secretariat here on Tuesday.

The project is being implemented under the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan. A total of 40 e-rickshaws have been allocated under the pilot phase of the project, with 20 each for Namsai and East Siang districts.

The Gram Bandhu initiative is aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods by creating sustainable income opportunities while promoting eco-friendly modes of transport, Mein said. He stated that the introduction of e-rickshaws would generate employment for drivers and self-help group members, while also reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Mein said that Arunachal Pradesh, known for its pristine rivers and rich natural heritage, must continue to grow in harmony with nature. He pointed out that rising dependence on petrol and diesel not only contributes to pollution but also places economic pressure due to high import costs, and described electric mobility as a practical and forward-looking solution.

“The e-rickshaws being introduced are environment-friendly with zero emissions, economical to operate, and well-suited for local transport needs,” Mein said, adding that the initiative is a step towards economic empowerment and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for youths and rural entrepreneurs,while improving last-mile connectivity.

Emphasising the role of women in the state’s development journey, Mein stated that women across the state are increasingly taking leadership in economic activities and community initiatives. Empowering women through such livelihood programmes will further accelerate inclusive growth at the grassroots level, he said.

Mein also urged the beneficiaries to use and maintain the e-rickshaws properly to ensure long-term sustainability. He added that successful implementation in Namsai and other pilot areas would pave the way for expansion of such livelihood models across the state.

Panchayati Raj & Rural Development Minister Ojing Tasing, Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, ZPC Chau Sujana Namchoom, Namsai Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa, PR Director Tajing Jonnom, and PRI and SHG members were present on the occasion. (DCM’s PR Cell)