YUPIA, 24 Mar: The Papum Pare district administration has reiterated that strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in hoarding, black marketing, or price manipulation of LPG cylinders and other petroleum products.

The public has been urged to cooperate with the administration and maintain normal consumption patterns, so that equitable distribution of LPG and POL supplies can be ensured for all residents of the district.

In order to strengthen monitoring and regulation of LPG and POL supplies in view of the prevailing international energy supply chain situation, the district administration has constituted district- and circle-level monitoring committees.

The committees have been constituted to ensure effective monitoring of LPG and POL supplies, prevent hoarding and black marketing, and ensure smooth distribution of essential fuel supplies across the district.

At the district headquarters here, the monitoring committee will be chaired by the headquarters ADC,with the headquarters DSP, the town magistrate, and the legal metrology assistant controller as members, while the district food and civil supplies officer will be the member secretary.

Similar monitoring committees have also been constituted at the circle level, headed by the respective ADCs and OCs of the police stations and food and civil supplies officials as members.

The district administration stated that these committees will monitor supply and distribution of LPG cylinders and petroleum products in their respective jurisdictions to ensure there is no disruption or malpractice.

The formation of these monitoring committees follows recent advisories issued by the district administration, urging the public not to indulge in panic booking or overstocking of LPG cylinders, while assuring that adequate supply is being maintained in the district. (DIPRO)