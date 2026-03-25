KHONSA, 24 Mar: The authorities of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College (WRGC) in Deomali in Tirap district expressed pride over the college’s two students securing the second and third positions at the state round of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament (VBYP) 2026.

Esha Kumari Sah and Toawang Atoa from the college secured the second and the third position, respectively at the youth parliament held at the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Itanagar on 23 March.

The first position was secured by Abida Begum from Lower Dibang Valley district.

“This remarkable achievement reflects not only the individual excellence of the participants but also the strong academic foundation and vibrant intellectual environment fostered by Wangcha Rajkumar Government College,” the college stated in a release.

The debate, centred on the theme ‘Union Budget 2026: Strengthening the Indian youths’ path towards Viksit Bharat 2047′, encouraged the participants to critically analyse the role of fiscal policy in empowering youths and shaping India’s developmental trajectory.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of young representatives from across the state. (DIPRO)