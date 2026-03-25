[ Madin Hina ]

Imagine your grandparents’ stories of wild mountains, rushing rivers, and deep forests. Survival demanded constant motion: swimming fierce currents, chopping wood, hunting through thickets, climbing trees, tilling steep slopes, building bamboo homes, and hauling loads over endless trails.

These efforts forged lean, resilient bodies with little fat. How did they sustain that strength?

Science explains it clearly. Muscles blend fast twitch fibres for power and slow twitch fibres for endurance, adapting through hypertrophy. Heavy lifting and carrying create micro tears that trigger protein synthesis, rebuilding fibres thicker and stronger. Cells ignite mitochondrial biogenesis, multiplying energy factories that convert fats and carbohydrates into ATP for sustained power and reduced fatigue.

High daily expenditure matched calorie intake, stabilising weight as metabolism hummed efficiently. Lungs expanded for oxygen uptake, hearts gained stamina, and bones grew denser under load, evolutions blueprint for purposeful movement.

Today paints a different picture. Screens, desks, and rides now dominate life. They shift calorie balance from even to excess. Disuse atrophy wastes muscles. Mitochondria shrink and slow fat burn. Adipose tissue expands as a result. Metabolism falters. It fosters fatigue and health risks like obesity, diabetes, and eroded resilience. Various researches confirm these patterns.

This shift goes beyond the physical. It signals a gradual loss of a lifestyle that once guarded health without deliberate effort. Our ancestors’ lean, capable bodies arose from constant movement and high daily energy use. They were no accident.

The positive truth is that these adaptations always remain within us. Our biological systems still respond swiftly. Simple returns to movement through walking, lifting, swimming, climbing, and manual work awaken them.

So, the question faces the new generation. In an age of comfort and convenience, will we embrace a lifestyle that keeps our bodies active and lean like our ancestors? Or will we let inactivity quietly erase a physical legacy that once defined us? (The contributor is an assistant professor at the Rashtriya Raksha University, Arunachal Pradesh campus, Pasighat)