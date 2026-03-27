DAPORIJO, 26 Mar: The third phase of the Vande Mataram Week, in commemoration of its 150th year,concluded here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

The programme was jointly conducted by the art & culture department and the information & public relations department, in collaboration with the district administration.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo directed all government and private institutions to adhere to the directives of the ministry by paying honour and respect to the national song Vande Mataram.

“The importance of national song should be disseminated to every institution, and it should be sung in every national or state event,” he said.

DIPRO Taw Ekke explained the objectives of the weeklong programme.

During the programme, a signature campaign, Vande Mataram song competition, selfie/photograph competitions and other activities were conducted in various institutions across the district. (DIPRO)