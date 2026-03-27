MECHUKHA, 26 Mar: A multilocation training-cum-input distribution programme themed ‘Hands-on training on organic cultivation of millets during kharif and zaid season’ under the Tribal Sub-Plan project was organised by Basar (Leparada)-based ICAR AP Centre at Dechengthang and Singbir Yorni villages in Shi-Yomi district on 23 and 24 March.

Forty farmers and farmwomen participated in the programme.

During the two-day training programme, various important topics related to millet-based farming systems were covered by senior scientists from the ICAR AP Centre, Basar.

Dr Sanjay Kumar Pandey elaborated the introduction and importance of organic cultivation of finger millet and other millets for human health, along with packages and practices and suitable varieties for the region.

GBP senior scientist Dr Patu Khate Zeliang explained sustainable agriculture with millets through a natural farming approach, and conducted an in-depth session on the importance of animal rearing and waste management in integrated agricultural systems for tribal farmers.

On both days farmers-scientists interaction programmes were organised. The inputs distributed were green shed net (40), mini power sprayer (40),and seeds of finger millet varieties VL Mandua 352 and VL Mandua 376 (10 kg).

The training programme was conducted under the guidance of ICAR AP Centre Acting Head Dr Doni Jini.