ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: The joint mountain cycling expedition of the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) concluded at Aalo in West Siang district on Thursday, a defence official said.

The 16-day, 578 km expedition started on 12 March and passed through key locations, including Aalo (West Siang), Kaying (Siang), Tato, Mechukha, and Manigong (Shi-Yomi).

Defence PRO Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said the expedition was undertaken to promote inter-force synergy, endurance, and the spirit of adventure.

The cyclists traversed some of the most demanding mountain routes in the region and negotiated narrow hill roads, steep gradients, sharp bends, and rugged stretches, demonstrating high standards of physical fitness, mental resilience, and teamwork in high-altitude conditions.

Beyond its endurance dimension, Lt Col Rawat said,the expedition served as an effective platform for strengthening operational cooperation and mutual understanding between the Indian Army and the ITBP in remote frontier areas.

It facilitated confidence-building and seamless coordination, reinforcing jointmanship while operating in challenging environments.

The success of the expedition reaffirms the shared commitment of the Indian Army and the ITBP towards fostering esprit de corps, promoting adventure-based initiatives, and enhancing operational preparedness in border areas.

It also highlights the importance of resilience, discipline, and collective effort in overcoming the challenges posed by difficult terrain and high-altitude conditions, the official added. (PTI)