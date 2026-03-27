ITANAGAR, 26 Mar: A containerised oxygen generation plant and refilling centre was inaugurated at an Army field hospital in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday to strengthen medical support for soldiers and civilians in remote and high-altitude areas.

The facility at Borarupak field hospital, contributed by the Soldiers’ Independent Rehabilitation Foundation, was inaugurated by the general officer commanding of the Spear Corps, in the presence of senior Army officials, representatives of the state administration, local community members and veterans, a defence communiqué said here.

Designed to ensure a continuous and reliable supply of medical-grade oxygen, the installation will enhance the capability of the field hospital to cater to both serving soldiers and the local population in the challenging terrain of the region.

In high-altitude and remote areas where logistics and medical resources are often limited, the availability of a dedicated oxygen generation and refilling facility will act as a critical lifeline, ensuring timely medical support.

The initiative also reflects strong civil-military cooperation, highlighting the partnership between the armed forces and civil society in advancing humanitarian service and national wellbeing.

The Indian Army said the project underscores its continued commitment to community welfare, operational preparedness and nation-building in some of the country’s most demanding environments. (PTI)