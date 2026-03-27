[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAMPONG, 26 Mar: Firing from across the border has been reported in the area between international border outposts 171 and 173 in Changlang district.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Thursday evening. There have been no reports of any casualties.

Reportedly, fencing work is underway along the Indo-Myanmar border where the firing occurred.

The NSCN/GPRN (Yung Aung) faction has claimed responsibility for the attack on an Assam Rifles construction team along the Namgoi-Pangsau road in Changlang district on Thursday evening.

In a press statement issued by its ministry of information and publicity to this daily, the group stated that its “Naga Army tactical unit” carried out the attack at around 5:30 pm, alleging that three personnel were killed on the spot. There had been no official confirmation from security forces regarding casualties at the time of filing this report.

“So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the firing. However, NSCN-KYA is active on the other side of the international boundary,” an official said.

The outfit said the attack was in response to ongoing fencing work along the Indo-Myanmar border, which it termed “unlawful,” and reiterated its opposition to the construction. It further alleged that protests against the fencing by Nagas on both sides of the border had been ignored.