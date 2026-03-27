LIKABALI, 26 Mar: Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Gobi Nyicyor launched the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2026-27 for the district here on Thursday.

NABARD AGM Nitya Mili informed that the NABARD prepares PLPs for each district of the country every year with a view to facilitate flow of institutional credit to priority sector activities,including crop loan and term loan for agriculture and allied activities.

He informed that the potential for institutional credit towards the priority sector for Lower Siang district has been estimated to the tune of Rs 5,304.66 lakh for the year 2026-27.