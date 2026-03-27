GUWAHATI, 26 Mar: Elementary school teachers and Samagra Shiksha officials of Arunachal Pradeshparticipated in a four-day exposure visit and capacity building programme here in Assam recently, organised by Guwahati-based Centre of Research & Excellence for Advanced Technology in Education, in collaboration with IIT Guwahati and Samagra Shiksha Arunachal, under Project Jigyasa.

The innovative capacity building and integrated mentoring programme was organised for “revitalising” the elementary school teachers and Samagra Shiksha officials of Arunachal, according to a release.

The participants took part in sessions and activities along with exposure visit to departments, labs, resource centres, and the IITG campus. They also experimented with innovative teaching-learning methodologies and immersive hands-on experiences during the visit.

“A pivotal component of the programme included solar supported innovative learning resources, thereby fortifying educational resources and fostering an enriched learning environment,” the release stated.

The programme was structured into two cohorts, encompassing elementary teachers from selected schools who embarked on a visit to IIT Guwahati – a campus celebrated for its tranquil landscapes and eco-conscious educational institution. The organisational and technical support was provided by Team UNISED, New Delhi, the DBT support programme team, and experts of the departments concerned.

Resource persons highlighted areas of innovations in elementary schools in the context of Arunachal in the light of Project Jigyasa and the progressive role of IITs and other higher education institutions to bolster school-level innovations, thereby nurturing entrepreneurial acumen among educators.

Prof G Krishnamoorthy shared the practical experience of resource support to the school education ecosystem. The participants also embarked on an immersive exploration of IIT Guwahati’s cutting-edge facilities. The departments of chemistry, physics and mechanical engineering departments and the NECBH and research park engaged the teachers, who interacted with lab resources and garnered practical insights into the latest technological developments, it said.

The subsequent sessions delved deeper into innovative pedagogical paradigms and collaborative group activities, encouraging the participants to engage in innovative learning and knowledge sharing.

Prof Krishnamoorthy provided a comprehensive recapitulation of the sessions, with emphasis on innovative learning and the march towards excellence, the release added.