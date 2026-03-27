AALO, 26 Mar: The Eco Club of the North East Frontier Technical University (NEFTU), in collaboration with its NSS unit led by NSS PO Tabang J Tai, organised a plantation drive across different locations of the university’s campus on Thursday morning.

More than 100 students representing various programmes and semesters participated in the drive, which was aimed at promoting environmental awareness and encouraging sustainable practices among students.

Addressing the participants, West Siang Range Forest Officer Yide Potom highlighted the importance of afforestation. He emphasised the long-term ecological benefits of plantation drives, including climate regulation, biodiversity conservation, and maintaining environmental balance. He encouraged the students to take responsibility for nurturing the saplings they planted.

Faculty members and organisers supervised the activity to ensure proper planting techniques. (DIPRO)