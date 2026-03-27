SEPPA, 26 Mar: The revamped night learning centre here in East Kameng district was virtually inaugurated on Thursday by Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang, marking a significant step towards strengthening inclusive and community-based education in the district.

The inauguration ceremony was held in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Yashaswini B, SP Kamdam Sikom, and Bharat CSR Network founder & director Dr Sajid Saiyed, along with administrative officers, the DDSE, and others.

In his address, the MLA commended the administration for its proactive and impactful initiative in revitalising the vital community institution. He emphasised the importance of preserving such public assets and urged the citizens to utilise the facility responsibly, while reaffirming his continued support for similar developmental initiatives in the district.

The initiative was envisioned by the deputy commissioner, with support from Bharat CSR Network,and executed in coordination with the urban development & housing department.

The night learning centre has been functioning under the aegis of the Arunachal Education Society, playing a crucial role in promoting education and social awareness. It provides night schooling for adult education, particularly for women, to help them read, write, and understand basic English and mathematical calculations, while enhancing their decision-making abilities. It also provides free coaching for students from Class 6 to 12, and conducts awareness programmes on critical social issues such as HIV/AIDS and drug abuse. These activities have been sustained through the dedicated efforts of volunteers, including local intellectuals and community members.

Previously operating from a dilapidated structure with limited facilities, the centre has now been comprehensively upgraded. The revamped facility features improved infrastructure, enhanced interiors, and modern learning tools, including smart monitors, thereby creating a more conducive and engaging learning environment.

Addressing the gathering, the DC called for collective ownership and community participation in maintaining the facility. She stressed the importance of proper utilisation, cleanliness, and sustained care to ensure long-term impact. She also appreciated the encouraging participation of adult learners and commended the Arunachal Pradesh Education Society, East Kameng unit and the Women Welfare Organisation for their consistent and meaningful contributions.

The Bharat CSR Network director appreciated the district administration for the timely and successful execution of the project and reiterated Bharat CSR Network’s commitment to supporting community-driven developmental efforts.

The dignitaries present lauded the initiative as a model for community empowerment through education and expressed confidence that the night learning centre would continue to serve as a vital platform for learning, awareness, and social progress in the district. (DIPRO)