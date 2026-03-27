DOIMUKH, 26 Mar: A workshop themed ‘Words of wonder: Crafting popular literature’ was organised by the English department of the Government College Doimukh on Thursday to enhance students’ understanding of popular literature and encourage their creative expression.

The highlight of the workshop was the keynote address by Nending Buttung, who shared insightful perspectives on crafting popular literature. His speech was both inspiring and thought-provoking, motivating students to explore literary creativity with a broader vision, the college informed in a release.

Following this, papers on popular literature were presented by Niri Pura, Tai Doni, and Kigung Jomoh. Their presentations were informative and provided new insights into the subject.

The workshop also featured a series of dramatic performances by students from different semesters. The second semester students presented ‘Doctor Faustus’ and ‘Twelfth Night’, followed by the fourth semester’s performance of ‘Frankenstein’, and the sixth semester’s presentation of ‘The Murder of Roger Ackroyd’. These performances showcased the students’ talent, creativity, and deep engagement with literary texts, the release stated.

Dr Mei Dirchi and Dr Ranadip Dutta also spoke.

The workshop provided a platform for students to learn, perform, and appreciate the beauty of popular literature, the release added.