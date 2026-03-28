DIRANG, 27 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted an outreach programme at the government polytechnic institute here in West Kameng district on Friday to create awareness among the students about career opportunities, and to guide them towards achieving their professional goals.

The outreach programme, themed ‘Empowering youths for careers in public service’, aimed to bridge the information gap and motivate students from remote areas to aspire for prestigious government positions.

APPSC Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa, its member Koj Tari and Dirang Assistant Commissioner Tenzin spoke on the examination procedure, syllabus, and career opportunities in public service.

The speakers emphasised the importance of dedication, proper planning and consistent efforts in succeeding in competitive exams. They also highlighted the role of technical education in contributing to the development of the state and the nation.

Government Polytechnic Institute Principal Dr Anil Choudhary highlighted the importance of such initiatives in guiding students towards meaningful careers.

An interactive session was held, during which students actively engaged with the speakers, clarifying their doubts related to career planning, exam preparation and future opportunities. (DIPRO)