LIKABALI, 27 Mar: The annual Malini Mela at Malinithan here in Lower Siang district concluded on Friday after a five-day celebration of culture, spirituality, and unity amid enthusiastic community participation from even beyond the state.

The main attractions of the fifth day included captivating cultural group dances and vibrant musical performances by Sam Rex & Nomads, KL Pamei,and The Band from Nagaland, which enthralled the audience and created an electrifying atmosphere.

The concluding evening was marked by energetic performances and overwhelming public participation, bringing the festival to a memorable and high-spirited close.

LM & Public Health Engineering Commissioner Audesh Kumar Singh, along with the DCs and SPs of Assam’s Dhemaji district and Lower Siang district attended the concluding day and appreciated the local organising committee and the Malini Vikas Parishad for the successful conduct of the event.

They lauded the collective efforts made to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Organised annually during Navratri, the Malini Mela once again stood as a symbol of unity, tradition, and cultural vibrancy, leaving behind cherished memories for all attendees. (DIPRO)