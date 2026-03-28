BOLENG 27 Mar: The All Adi Youth Association (AAYA) has demanded that the BSNL immediately restore its network connectivity in Pareng, Sine, Yingku, Yibuk and Dosing villages in Siang district.

The AAYA stated in a release that, despite the installation of infrastructure, the network has remained unreliable and largely non-functional, causing severe inconvenience to subscribers.

The association, which has been actively pursuing the matter of non-functional mobile networks installed by the BSNL in those areas, stated that it had formally approached the police authorities, seeking a copy of an FIR regarding alleged theft of BSNL machinery parts.

“However, in a subsequent clarification issued by

BSNL authorities, it was admitted that no theft had occurred at the Yingku and Yibuk sites, and that the earlier information was a result of miscommunication from the field team,” the release said.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the AAYA had submitted another representation to the Siang deputy commissioner on 19 February this year, seeking immediate intervention. It urged the DC to direct the BSNL authorities to immediately inspect and restore network connectivity in those villages.

Additionally, the AAYA sought a clear timeline from the authorities concerned for resolving the telecom connectivity issues.