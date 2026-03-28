Staff Reporter

DOLLUNGMUKH, 27 Mar: In yet another animal-human conflict, one person, identified as Dongro Chige, was killed by a wild elephant here in Kamle district on Friday morning. Chige was a staff of the subdivisional office (SDO).

As per report, Chige was on duty at the office when the incident occurred. The sudden attack led to his untimely demise, sending shockwaves and fear among the local communities and administrative officials.

Subdivisional Officer Nabam Tarang, along with officers and staff of the subdivisional office, expressed profound grief over the loss of their colleague. In a condolence message, Tarang stated that late Chige was a sincere and dedicated staff member who was performing his assigned responsibilities at the time of the incident.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the subdivisional office and the entire Dollungmukh circle, with colleagues remembering Chige for his service and commitment to duty.