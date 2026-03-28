NIRJULI, 27 Mar: A 30 cubic metre capacity biogas (gobar gas) plant, consisting of two units, was inaugurated at the central cattle breeding farm (CCBF) here on Friday by Planning Commissioner RK Sharma, in the presence of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary and Dairy Development (AHV&DD)Secretary YVVJ Rajasekhar, along with officers from the APEDA and the AHV&DD department.

The biogas project was commissioned by the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA), in collaboration with the AHV&DD department.

AHV&DD Minister Gabriel D Wangsu had directed the AHV&DD department to expedite the completion of the project, so that the families housed in the complex can run their kitchens with the help of biogas instead of depending on LPG.

The minister further directed the department to prepare a proposal for increasing the capacity and replicating such biogas plants across various farms of the state.

“Effective utilisation of cattle waste not only helps in generation of clean energy but also reduces environmental pollution and promotes organic farming, besides reducing dependence on LPG at this juncture,” he said, and encouraged farmers and field officers to replicate such models at the grassroots level for long-term benefits.

Project in-charge Dr Taba Heli termed the initiative a meaningful step towards a greener future, turning waste into valuable resources while promoting sustainable living and reducing dependence on LPG.

The CCBF houses around 150 cattle, producing about 5-6 quintals of cow dung daily. Earlier, most of it was dried and used as manure. With the new plant, the cow dung is now converted into clean biogas for cooking and lighting, while also producing nutrient-rich slurry that enhances soil fertility. The farm also houses the residential quarters of more than 12 families, and their dependence on LPG has been cut short by connecting their kitchens with biogas being produced from the unit.