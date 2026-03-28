PASIGHAT, 27 Mar: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani reiterated the vital role of community participation in building a drug-free district.

Chairing an NCORD meeting here on Friday, the DC emphasised that grassroots initiatives and active community support are key to strengthening the efforts of the district administration, as local communities have a deeper understanding of ground realities.

The DC also called for strong joint action by the police and the excise departments with regard to joint patrolling and checking at interstate border check points in view of the implementation of the MCC for the upcoming legislative Assembly elections in Assam.

“We are committed to creating greater awareness through community participation, so that our collective tireless efforts towards a better and brighter future for our youths and coming generations bear fruits,” the DC said.

The DC also assessed the progress made by various stakeholder departments in skilling recovering youths in different trades under Project Arohit of the district administration. Enforcement actions carried out under the Excise Act, adherence and registration under SOP guidelines, drug awareness campaigns under VADA by the East Siang police, and the implementation of various measures were thoroughly reviewed with the respective nodal officers.

The meeting was attended by, among others, SP Pankaj Lamba, BPGH MS Dr YR Darang, Tax and Excise Superintendent Kangong Dai, ABK Ant-Drug Committee general secretary Tapir Darang, and WASE president Yamik Dulom Darang. (DIPRO)