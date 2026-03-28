ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik has urged the people of the state to actively participate in the observance of Earth Hour by switching off all non-essential lights for one hour, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm, on 28 March.

“As we mark the 20 years of Earth Hour, let us create the biggest hour for Earth,” he said.

The governor emphasised that conserving and restoring natural spaces, along with protecting the rich biodiversity they support, is crucial for reducing carbon emissions and adapting to the growing impacts of climate change.

Earth Hour, organised globally by the World Wildlife Fund, is a worldwide movement that raises awareness about climate change, biodiversity loss, and the urgent need for environmental sustainability.

“By encouraging people to switch off non-essential lights for one hour, the initiative creates a powerful symbolic ‘lights-off’ moment that brings communities together, sparks meaningful conversations, and inspires collective action towards protecting our planet,” the governor said. (Lok Bhavan)