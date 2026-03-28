LAHO, 27 Mar: A devastating fire occurred at around 9:30 pm on Thursday in Laho village in Tirap district, reducing two houses, belonging to Tanwang Hakhun and Wanghat Kamhua, to ashes.

The house of Kamhua was under construction under the PMAY as an MIB-type building.

According to reports, the fire originated from the residence of Hakhun and rapidly spread, engulfing both houses and reducing them to ashes. The affected families suffered a total loss of property, including essential household items, traditional valuables, and important documents.

Both affected families had residential structures comprising two MIB-type buildings and two traditional local houses. In addition, one house belonging to Photi Hakhun was deliberately dismantled as a preventive measure to stop the fire from spreading further to nearby properties.

Preliminary findings indicate that the cause of the fire was an electrical short circuit.

The incident has been recorded at the police station in Dadam, and further investigation is underway.

Upon receiving the news, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh promptly dispatched a relief team to the site, headed by public leader Pentom Kamhua, along with essential commodities and household items. She also assured that necessary construction materials, such as CGI sheets, will be provided in due course to assist the affected families in their rehabilitation. (DIPRO)