BOLENG, 27 Mar: Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu launched the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2026-27 for Siang district here on Friday.

The potential for institutional credit towards priority sector for Siang district has been estimated to the tune of Rs 2,856.02 lakh for the year 2026-27. NABARD Assistant General Manager Nitya Mili highlighted that effective implementation of the PLP would facilitate coordinated efforts among financial institutions and government departments, thereby supporting economic development in the district.