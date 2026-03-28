TAWANG, 27 Mar: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo visited Zermiteng on Friday to review the preparations for the upcoming 1st Rhododendron Festival, scheduled to be held on 11 and 12 April.

The visit focused on ensuring seamless arrangements for the successful conduct of the district’s much-anticipated cultural and nature-based festival.

During the inspection, the deputy commissioner assessed key aspects, including safety measures, sanitation facilities, and the overall infrastructure readiness. Emphasising the importance of inter-departmental coordination, she advised all stakeholders and organisers to work collaboratively to ensure a smooth and enriching experience for participants and visitors.

She also highlighted the need to maintain ecological sustainability, given the festival’s strong connection with nature.

The deputy commissioner was accompanied by Kyidphel ZPM Tenzin Monpa, Kyidphel Assistant Commissioner Tsering Choden, DACO Sonam Tsering, and DTO (Tourism) Tsering Dekey, along with organisers and other officials.

The first edition of the Rhododendron Festival will be a vibrant celebration of the region’s natural beauty and the rich cultural heritage of the Monpa community, particularly the Brokpa tribe. The festival seeks to honour the deep-rooted relationship between people and nature while showcasing the remarkable biodiversity of the region.

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Zermiteng, which transforms into a colourful canvas during April with blooming rhododendrons, the festival aims to promote ecotourism and highlight the untapped tourism potential of the area. (DIPRO)