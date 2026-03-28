BOMDILA, 27 Mar: Nineteen children were rescued from different establishments and places in West Kameng district during extensive checking drives conducted as part of the ongoing pan-India rescue and rehabilitation campaign by the district child protection unit (DCPU), along with other relevant departments and officials.

The persons who engaged them have been notified to appear before the Child Welfare Committee, Bomdila, for further assessment and necessary action.

The checking of employment of child and adolescent labourers was conducted at all major establishments, including hotels, schools, homestays, garages, and factories, from Padma in Dirang circle to Jameri point, from 19 to 26 March.

The inspections were conducted by the DCPU, led by the deputy director-cum-DCPO and the district labour officer-cum-nodal officer for the CALPR Act, along with the protection officer, the legal-cum-probation officer, a counsellor, and police personnel. (DIPRO)