Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 28 Mar: Weightlifters from Arunachal Pradesh put up a stellar performance at the ongoing inaugural Khelo India Tribal Games in Chhattisgarh, winning seven medals, including four gold, so far.

Anai Wangsu, Rinchin Changrulu, Ruba Tadu, and Lalu Taku clinched the gold medals in their respective weight categories, chef de mission Harnam Singh said.

Wangsu secured her gold medal with a total lift of 169 kg in the 58 kg category. She lifted 74 kgs in snatch and 95 kgs in clean and jerk.

The silver and the bronze medals in this category went to Mina Santa from Odisha (snatch – 73 kgs, clean and jerk – 92 kgs) and Mina Singh, also from Odisha (snatch – 72 kgs, clean and jerk – 89 kgs), respectively.

Changrulu lifted 120 kgs in snatch and 149 kgs in clean and jerk for a total of 269 kgs in the men’s 79 kg category.

The silver and the bronze medals in this category were won by Mizoram’s Lalfakawna (snatch – 119 kgs, clean and jerk – 146 kgs) and Jacob Vanlaitluanga (snatch – 110 kg, clean and jerk – 140 kgs), also from Mizoram, respectively.

Taku lifted a total of 250 kgs (snatch – 110 kgs, clean and jerk – 140 kgs) in the men’s 94 kg category to secure the gold.

The silver and bronze medals in this category went to Andhra Pradesh’ P Mani Shankar (snatch – 106 kgs, clean and jerk – 138 kgs) and Khemraj of HP (snatch- 100 kgs, clean and jerk – 132 kgs).

Tadu secured his gold medal with a total lift of 274 kgs (snatch – 117 kgs, clean and jerk – 157 kgs).

Andhra Pradesh’ Devarakonda Prem Sagar (snatch – 122 kgs, clean and jerk – 148 kgs) and Arunchal’s Sorum Hitler Tagru (snatch – 117 kgs, clean and jerk – 145 kgs) won the silver and bronze medal, respectively.

Boni Mangkhya won a silver medal in the women’s 63 kg category with a total lift of 82 kgs in snatch and 111 kgs in clean and jerk.

The gold medal in this category was won by Odisha’s Bidu Smita Bhoi (snatch – 83 kgs, clean and jerk – 112 kgs). Assam’s Dunkham Seng Turung secured the bronze medal (snatch – 69 kgs, clean and jerk – 92 kgs].

T Ronik won the other bronze medal for Arunachal in the men’s 71 kg category with a total lift of 255 kgs.

With four gold, one silver and two bronze medals, Arunachal was in fourth spot at the overall medal tally at the time of filing of this report at 7 pm.

Karnataka was at the top of the medal table with 15 gold, 6 silver and 3 bronze medals, followed by Odisha (gold – 8, silver – 3, bronze- 10), and Assam (gold – 4, silver – 7, bronze – 3) in second and third position, respectively.