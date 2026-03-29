NEW DELHI, 28 Mar: The Centre on Saturday pushed for rapid expansion of PNG networks across urban areas in the country amid LPG supply concerns arising out of the West Asia conflict.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar outlined key priorities, including a single-window clearance system, integration of gas pipelines into urban planning, and improved last-mile connectivity.

An ambitious target of providing 50 lakh new piped natural gas (PNG) connections was also highlighted during a roundtable attended by Khattar, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, state representatives and industry stakeholders.

According to a statement issued by the housing and urban affairs ministry, officials highlighted the key bottlenecks slowing PNG expansion in the country, including delays in municipal permissions, right of way (RoW) approvals, and high restoration charges.

States flagged the need for rationalising or waiving such charges and adopting time-bound clearance systems.

There was a broad consensus on a phased transition from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to PNG in the urban areas with the existing infrastructure, backed by consumer awareness measures to avoid service disruptions.

Khattar called for a mission-mode approach to expand the PNG coverage, stressing the role of cities as economic growth engines.

Hardeep Puri highlighted the evolving global energy landscape and stressed the importance of strengthening the PNG infrastructure to enhance energy security and resilience.

The petroleum minister encouraged the states and the urban local bodies (ULBs) to actively promote PNG adoption, particularly in areas where infrastructure is already available.

On the concerns arising from LPG disruptions, Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasised maintaining an uninterrupted supply of essential fuels, curbing misinformation and preventing black marketing.

In the statement, the housing and urban affairs ministry said that the states and ULBs have agreed to streamline approvals, designate nodal officers and enhance coordination among departments.

A post-meeting breakout session between city gas distribution entities and municipal commissioners identified city-specific hurdles and pending approvals.

The stakeholders agreed on a structured action plan with defined timelines, local task teams and regular monitoring to ensure faster rollout of PNG networks across urban centres. (PTI)