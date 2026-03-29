DOLLUNGMUKH, 28 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MLAs Kardo Nyogyir and Ninong Ering, and Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, along with senior officials, visited Rach-Ratch – the confluence of the Kamle and the Subansiri rivers -to assess the region’s potential for river tourism development.

During the visit, the deputy chief minister commended the people of Kamle district for their cooperation and support in the successful completion of the 2,000 mw Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP), which is expected to be fully commissioned by the end of this year. Recounting his boat journey of over 45 kilometres from the Gerukamukh SLHEP dam site, he described it as one of the finest river experiences in Arunachal Pradesh. He also urged communities residing along both riverbanks to preserve the natural greenery, underscoring its crucial role in maintaining the ecological balance of the river.

The chief minister observed that the stretch of the Subansiri river from the Gerukamukh SLHEP dam site to the confluence holds immense potential to emerge as a premier river tourism destination in the state.

Highlighting its scenic landscape and long navigable stretch, he stated that a comprehensive master plan will be initiated shortly to develop the area into a sustainable ecotourism hub capable of attracting both tourists and investment.

He further directed the hydropower department to expedite the procurement of a yacht to facilitate exploration and promotion of tourism activities along the river’s stretch.

The programme was hosted by Raga MLA Rotom Tebin, in coordination with the Kamle district administration. The event witnessed the participation of zilla parishad members, BJP office bearers of Kamle district, and other stakeholders.