BOMDILA, 28 Mar: West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Dr Dilip Kumar, accompanied by SP DW Thungon, visited Thrizino subdivision on Saturday, and held an interactive session with officers and officials of the Thrizino administration, gaon buras, PRI members, and representatives of the Aka Shotuko Kunu.

During the visit, Thrizino ADC Topek Kakkidelivered a detailed presentation, highlighting the administrative profile, developmental status, and key challenges of the subdivision.

The SP in his address appealed to the public to remain aware of the harmful effects of drug abuse,and to actively support efforts in preventing its spread in the area.

In his address, the DC urged all officers and officials to remain committed to public service, and to uphold punctuality, transparency, and accountability in their duties. He issued strict directions against absenteeism, and directed the ADC to closely monitor attendance and functioning of all government offices, and to report to the competent authority cases where any official deliberately fails to deliver services to the public.

The DC assured of full support from the district administration in addressing local issues and developmental needs. He also called upon the public, CBOs, PRI members, and GBs to be proactive partners in ensuring effective and participatory governance.

Additionally, he instructed the Thrizino administration to conduct regular coordination meetings with all heads of offices, CBOs, and PRI members to strengthen institutional collaboration and improve service delivery in the subdivision. (DIPRO)