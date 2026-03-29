TEZU, 28 Mar: The Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) campus unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), in collaboration with the IGGC’s political science department, and the Reconstruction and Empowerment Community of Arunachal Pradesh, organised a mock parliament session on the theme ‘One nation, one election’ at the college here in Lohit district on Friday.

Among the attendees were MLA Dr Mohesh Chai, former minister Nakul Chai, IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu, IGGC Political Science HoD PC Swain, and ABVP state organising secretary Jeli Ete.

The primary objective of the session was to provide students with practical exposure to parliamentary functioning, including legislative procedures, the conduct of Parliament sessions, debates and discussions, and the roles and responsibilities of various members in the House.

The session witnessed active participation of students of the political science department, who assumed roles as members of the treasury bench and the opposition bench, simulating real parliamentary proceedings. The House was chaired by BA Political Science 6th semester student Moi Tacha, who performed the role of the Speaker.

Participants, faculty members, and ABVP karyakartas said that the mock parliament provided valuable hands-on learning, closely reflecting real parliamentary practices.

The session concluded with the successful passage of a bill, demonstrating the students’ understanding of legislative procedures.

The event saw enthusiastic participation of hundreds of students, making it both educational and engaging, and reinforcing awareness of democratic processes among the youths, the ABVP stated in a release.