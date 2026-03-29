TEZU, 28 Mar: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad’s (ABVP) Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) campus unit, under the banner of Rashtriya Kala Manch, organised an inter-department group dance competition at the IGGC auditorium here in Lohit district on Friday.

A total of 10 teams from various departments participated with great enthusiasm. The competition, themed ‘Screen time to artist time’, aimed to inspire students to move beyond digital engagement and express their creativity through performing arts.

The zoology department secured the first position, while the history department won the second position.

The winners were awarded certificates and cash prizes. Consolation prizes were also presented to other participating teams.

The competition was adjudicated by History HoD Dr Jeevantu Tikhak and Assistant Professor Oyi Apang from the education department.

Chairperson of the women’s wing of the Cultural and Literary Society of Mishmi, Sailu Bellai, ABVP Lohit vibhag sangathan mantri Jelai Wangnaw, Lohit district co-convener Rohanso Pul, Tezu town secretary Kikamso Pul, ABVP IGGC campus unit president Rojing App and state working committee member Khoshan Khamblai, among others, attended the programme.