KATHMANDU, 28 Mar: Nepal’s former prime minister KP Sharma Oli was arrested on Saturday, a day after the newly formed government of Balendra Shah implemented the probe commission report on the Gen Z protest that rocked the nation last year.

Oli, also the CPN-UML chair, was arrested at the Gundu area of Bhaktapur district, 12 km east of Kathmandu, early Saturday morning, according to the police.

Former home minister and Nepali Congress leader Ramesh Lekhak has also been arrested from his residence at Katunje of Suryabinayak municipality in Bhaktapur district, police added.

Both Oli and Lekhak have been arrested on charges of their involvement in suppressing the Gen Z movement of 8 and 9 September last year, in which 76 people, including around two dozen youths, were killed.

The probe commission formed to investigate the incident surrounding the Gen Z movement has recommended legal action against Oli and Lekhak, among others, under criminal offence.

Nepal’s newly formed government, led by Balendra Shah, in its first Cabinet meeting on Friday decided to immediately implement the recommendations made by the probe commission. (PTI)