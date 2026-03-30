ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: Sambo Lapung added one more medal to Arunachal Pradesh’ tally, winning a weightlifting gold at the ongoing Khelo India Tribal Games in Chhattisgarh on Sunday.

Competing in the heavyweight (110 kg) category, Lapung lifted 299 kgs – 29 kgs more than the second position winner, Mizoram’s David Lal Zawmdika.

Twenty-two-year-old Lapung lifted 131 kgs in his first snatch attempt and 137 kgs in the second attempt. He comfortably lifted 162 kgs in his very first attempt in clean and jerk.

Zawmdika lifted 120 kgs in snatch and 150 kgs in clean and jerk.

Lucky Babu Markam from Chandigarh won the bronze medal with a total lift of 261 kgs (snatch -116 kgs, clean and jerk – 145 kgs).

So far, lifters from Arunachal have bagged five gold, one silver and two bronze medals.