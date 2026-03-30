ITANAGAR, 29 Mar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said Arunachal Pradesh stands at the threshold of a new era of development, with hydropower and river tourism set to play a transformative role in the state’s growth and revenue generation.

Khandu, during the day, undertook a high-speed river journey covering approximately 45 kilometres from the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP) site in Dollongmukh to the Sibe-Rite confluence in Kamle district, an official statement said.

Describing the occasion as “history in the making,” the chief minister said the state government is working in alignment with the Centre’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Viksit Arunachal Pradesh’, focusing on converting the state’s vast natural and resource potential into sustainable economic opportunities through well-defined policies.

He said the Subansiri region, with its pristine rivers, dense forests and rich biodiversity, holds immense potential for ecotourism and high-end recreational activities.

The government plans to undertake a comprehensive survey of the area and prepare a master plan for sustainable tourism development in consultation with local communities, he added.

“This is a proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh. Such a journey has never been undertaken before in the state and will be recorded in its history,” Khandu said, referring to the high-speed river journey on the Subansiri.

Highlighting the importance of hydropower, he said it is among the cleanest forms of energy and critical for ensuring long-term energy security, particularly amid global uncertainties affecting conventional energy resources.

Referring to the SLHEP, initiated in 2001, he noted that despite earlier setbacks due to protests, the project has regained momentum in recent years.

Officials said that a substantial portion of the machinery is already operational and the project is expected to generate 2,000 mw of power by December this year, making it the largest hydroelectric project in the country.

Khandu added that hydropower projects with a combined capacity of nearly 19,000-20,000 mw are currently under various stages of development in Arunachal.

The chief minister expressed appreciation to the people of Kamle, Lower Siang and Upper Subansiri districts for supporting large-scale infrastructure initiatives.

He also observed that the Subansiri project features the longest reservoir stretch in the country, extending nearly 45 km, a record that could be surpassed only by the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

Emphasising on balanced development, Khandu said the government would ensure that tourism initiatives respect existing land classifications, including community land and reserve forests, while preserving the region’s ecological heritage.

The proposed development plan includes eco-friendly tourism infrastructure, luxury resorts, water sports facilities and other high-end recreational activities. The government is also considering the introduction of high-speed yachts and improving accessibility to attract tourists, filmmakers and investors to the region, he said.

Khandu said the scenic landscape of Arunachal could emerge as a major destination for film shooting and digital content creation, helping showcase the state at national and global levels.

Calling for collective efforts, he said the development process must be carried out with proper planning, sincerity and active participation of local communities.

“This is a unique opportunity, and we must not lose it. With coordinated efforts, we can transform this region into a major hub for river tourism while ensuring sustainable growth,” he added.

The chief minister was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, hydropower adviser Ninong Ering, and senior officials led by the chief secretary. (PTI)