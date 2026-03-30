Consumers have been rushing to LPG agencies due to fears of a cooking gas crisis in the state, with several consumers seen waiting in long lines outside agencies like Donyi Polo Gas Agency and Marina Gas Agency in Itanagar.

There have been delays in home deliveries, and many agencies aren’t even providing delivery, which contradicts the government’s claims that there is no shortage.

The shortage has had a major impact on businesses. The cooking gas crisis has affected hotels and roadside eateries, many of which have had to stop selling food due to the gas shortage.

The government has been downplaying the crisis, assuring the public that LPG supply remains stable. Meanwhile, administrations across the state have reported that they are monitoring the situation closely and working with oil marketing companies to ensure regular LPG supply.

While the administration maintains that there is no shortage, the lines at the agencies are only growing longer. Agencies have been directed to set up additional counters at godowns to speed up the process and reduce waiting times for consumers in queues.

Although gas can still be bought with an additional payment, the process of availing an LPG refill now seems to be strictly enforced through online booking and verification with a delivery authorisation code. This means people without valid registration will not be able to refill their empty cylinders.

While streamlining the process is important, the government must provide some relaxation for those who rely on LPG but do not have access to online booking facilities.