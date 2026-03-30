PASIGHAT, 29 Mar: In a significant step towards promoting emerging technologies in the state, a three-day short-term training programme on ‘Drone architecture, components and assembly’ was conducted at the Government Polytechnic College(GPC) here in East Siang district from 26-28 March.

The programme was organised by the GPC’s electrical engineering department with the objective of equipping youths with practical knowledge and enhancing their employability in the rapidly growing field of drone technology. A total of 20 participants from diverse backgrounds took part in the training.

On the first day, programme coordinator HageAmung Bony highlighted the importance of drone technology and its growing relevance in various sectors, emphasising its potential in creating future employment opportunities. This was followed by a technical session conducted by Abhishek Shukla, a DGCA-certified licenced drone pilot associated with drone development and applications, including support to the Indian Army. The session covered drone architecture, components, assembly techniques, and basic programming.

The second day focused on hands-on practical training, where the participants actively engaged in assembling drone components under expert guidance.

On the final day, the participants were trained in drone flying techniques. The programme concluded with a valedictory session during which certificates were distributed to all the participants.